BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Insider Audrey Baxter Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) insider Audrey Baxter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,888.28).

Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 312.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.64. The company has a market cap of $190.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. BMO Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 3.99 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

