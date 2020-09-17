Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Buys £39,410 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,941 ($51.50) per share, with a total value of £39,410 ($51,496.15).

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 3,922 ($51.25) on Thursday. Genus plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,464.60 ($32.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,934 ($51.40). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,504.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,386.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 19.70 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNS. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

