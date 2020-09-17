Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.43

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.43 and traded as high as $120.10. Hays shares last traded at $116.60, with a volume of 2,982,847 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hays to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 137.90 ($1.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.61.

In other Hays news, insider Doug Evans sold 53,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £62,943.66 ($82,247.04).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

