TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.75. TeraGo shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,078 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.50 million. On average, analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

