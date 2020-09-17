Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.