Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
