Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

