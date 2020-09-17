LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FINMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

