Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Exor alerts:

Shares of Exor stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Exor has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.