Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

