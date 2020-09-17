Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) to “Overweight”

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Endesa has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

