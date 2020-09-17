Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) to “Overweight”

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Endesa has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.23.
Endesa Company Profile
