Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DLGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
