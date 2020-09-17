Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLGNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

