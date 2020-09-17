Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Shares of CESDF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

