Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

