Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

