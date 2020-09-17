ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

