Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Investec downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

