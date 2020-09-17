IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

ISEE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

