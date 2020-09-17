Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

