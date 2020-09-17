Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.47. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

