DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Aixtron has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fresnillo Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Fresnillo Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Franklin Wireless Now Covered by Lake Street Capital
Franklin Wireless Now Covered by Lake Street Capital
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale
Exor Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Exor Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endesa to “Overweight”
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endesa to “Overweight”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report