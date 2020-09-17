TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) vs. GCI Liberty (OTCMKTS:GLIBA) Head-To-Head Survey

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELIA Co A B/ADR and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 2 2 0 2.00 GCI Liberty 0 0 4 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 3.14% 3.42% 1.17% GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and GCI Liberty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.82 $750.54 million $0.37 21.41 GCI Liberty $894.73 million 9.82 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -20.30

GCI Liberty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

