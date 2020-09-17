Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.03

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.50. Pampa Energia shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 318,080 shares changing hands.

PAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 36,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

