Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.03

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.50. Pampa Energia shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 318,080 shares changing hands.
PAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 36,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
