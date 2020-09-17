$768.83 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $768.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.30 million to $793.70 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $472.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

FHN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 830,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 16.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

