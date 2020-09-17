Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $470.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $490.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

