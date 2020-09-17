$779.24 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $779.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the highest is $800.30 million. Transocean posted sales of $784.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $663.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Transocean has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

