Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to report $985.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $946.97 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

IRM stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 205.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,497 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $5,870,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.