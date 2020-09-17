$64.85 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report $64.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $70.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $259.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.10 million to $261.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.00 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $288.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

