$127.86 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $127.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the highest is $133.97 million. Landec posted sales of $138.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $541.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $549.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.92 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $570.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Landec by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.