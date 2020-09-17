Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.