Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) PT Raised to $13.00

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.
ACEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of ACEL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.