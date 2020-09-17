Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) PT Raised to $13.00

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ACEL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

