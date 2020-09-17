Barclays Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798.46 ($23.50).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,737.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,526.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

