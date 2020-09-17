Barclays Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798.46 ($23.50).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,737.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,526.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

