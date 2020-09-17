Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the copper miner’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 604.23 ($7.90).

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 587.60 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.87.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

