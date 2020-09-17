Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

