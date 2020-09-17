Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Sell

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

