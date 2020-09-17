Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 1,150

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.27 ($11.28).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,365 ($17.84).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

