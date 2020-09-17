Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

RB opened at GBX 7,510 ($98.13) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,550.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,923.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Accel Entertainment PT Raised to $13.00
Accel Entertainment PT Raised to $13.00
Barclays Increases BHP Group Price Target to GBX 1,950
Barclays Increases BHP Group Price Target to GBX 1,950
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KAZ Minerals
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KAZ Minerals
Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Aware
Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on Aware
Avinger Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Avinger Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Allegiant Travel Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities
Allegiant Travel Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report