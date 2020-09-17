Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,605.56 ($99.38).

RB opened at GBX 7,510 ($98.13) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,550.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,923.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

