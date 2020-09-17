Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Afya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after purchasing an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Afya by 16.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 113,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Afya by 3,828.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

