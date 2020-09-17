Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price target (up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.00)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,803 ($23.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,715.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,779.12. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relx will post 104.1736617 earnings per share for the current year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

