Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Raised to GBX 165

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Investec cut Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.15).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

