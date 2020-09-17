Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Raised to GBX 165

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, June 12th. Investec cut Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.15).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

