Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FEVR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,071 ($27.06).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,781.68. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,492.14 ($32.56). The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.68.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

