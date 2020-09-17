PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. PetroFrontier shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 62,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

