Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.95

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.95 and traded as high as $76.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $74.88, with a volume of 116,109 shares.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$539.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$505.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3663475 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

