Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.61

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.61 and traded as high as $87.40. Premier Foods shares last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 1,642,576 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $730.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.61.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

