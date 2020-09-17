Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.68

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.68 and traded as high as $44.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 1,148,991 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

