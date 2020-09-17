Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $271.28

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $271.28 and traded as high as $317.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $309.00, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.28.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

