Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $13.09. Asta Funding shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 14,650 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Asta Funding alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Asta Funding during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asta Funding in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asta Funding by 13.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asta Funding Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Asta Funding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asta Funding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.