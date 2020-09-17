Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.47

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.47 and traded as high as $37.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 7,272 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.