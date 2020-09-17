Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $3.12. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 80,173 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 million and a P/E ratio of -17.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

