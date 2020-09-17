CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,613.35

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Crh Plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,613.35 and traded as high as $3,044.00. CRH shares last traded at $3,020.00, with a volume of 659,393 shares trading hands.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($42.21) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,906.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,613.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

