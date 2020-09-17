Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.03

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $215.03 and traded as high as $236.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 30,707 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

